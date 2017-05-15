Man from Murray, KY charged after allegedly kidnapping child, threatening child's mother

A man from Murray, Kentucky is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping his daughter.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Department, Matt James Walsh is the baby's father, but he has no custody rights.

911 calls started coming in around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15.

The victim told dispatchers that Walsh took their 16-month-old child. She said he'd also taken her cell phone in an attempt to keep her from calling for help.

Investigators were told that Walsh was armed with a knife and was headed to the St. Louis area.

When deputies arrived at the victim's home in Aurora, Walsh showed back up with the baby and surrendered to officers.

Walsh, 34, faces charges of assault 4th degree (domestic violence), violation of an emergency protection order/domestic violence order, and a warrant out of Trigg County, Ky. for failure to pay fines.

He is being held in the Calloway County Detention Center.

