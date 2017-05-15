Gordonville FD flags at half-staff for National Police Officer M - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gordonville FD flags at half-staff for National Police Officer Memorial Day

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
GORDONVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

The Gordonville Fire Protection District flags were at half-staff on Monday, May 15 for National Police Officer Memorial Day.

The district posted a shout-out on Facebook for officers with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department for all they do for the community.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly