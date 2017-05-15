Gordonville FD and KSP observe National Police Officer Memorial Day

The Gordonville Fire Protection District flags were at half-staff on Monday, May 15 for National Police Officer Memorial Day.

The district posted a shout-out on Facebook for officers with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department for all they do for the community.

The Kentucky State Police Post 1 are honoring the special day for officers as well.

They held memorial services at two locations in Graves County as part of National Police Officer Memorial Day. The day was designated by President John F. Kennedy in 1962 to be observed annually on May 15.

KSP Post 1 Troopers and civilian staff gathered to place wreaths at the memorial containing the names of two Troopers who died in the line of dutyoutside of KSP Post 1 in Graves County.

Trooper Eric K. Chrisman, 23, was fatally injured on June 23, 2015 in a vehicle collision while en route to a reckless driving complaint on US 62 in Livingston County. His death came only six months into his career after being assigned to Mayfield. Chrisman is buried in Sand Spring Baptist Cemetery in Anderson County. KY 326 in Anderson County has been designated the “Trooper Eric K. Chrisman Memorial Highway” in his honor.

Trooper Joseph ‘Cameron’ Ponder, 31, was fatally shot on September 13, 2015 while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 24 in Lyon County. His death came only nine months into his career after being assigned to Mayfield. Ponder is buried at Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery in Ft. Knox, KY. Interstate 24 in Lyon County, from the Caldwell County line to its intersection with Kentucky Route 293, is designated as the “Trooper Joseph Cameron Ponder Memorial Highway”.

KSP Post 1 Troopers also went to Mayfield Memory Gardens to place a wreath at the burial site of Trooper James W. McNeely.

Trooper James W. McNeely, 37, drowned April 8, 1972 while on a flood rescue mission in Franklin County. His death came one day after his sixteenth anniversary of joining the Kentucky State Police. McNeely and KSP Water Patrol Officer David C. Childs died when the boat in which they were riding was swept over the dam at Lock 4 in Frankfort.

His body was never found. The two canoeists for whom the officers were searching were later found safe. Trooper McNeely was assigned to Frankfort. He was survived by his wife and three children. His memorial in in Wingo, KY. In honor of his service and sacrifice, a five mile stretch of KY 339 in Graves County has been designated the “Trooper James W. McNeely Memorial Highway”.

The week of May 14-20, 2017 has been declared National Police Week by President Donald Trump.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.