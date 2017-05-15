City of Carbondale launches interactive eclipse map - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

City of Carbondale launches interactive eclipse map

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The City of Carbondale, Illinois launched an interactive eclipse map in time for the total solar eclipse on August 21.

You can click here to for the map.

The interactive map features entertainment, cooling stations, restaurants, shopping, bars, ATMs, public restrooms, first aid stations, parking and more.

