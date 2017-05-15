UT Martin offering 3 summer orientation sessions for incoming freshmen

Students who have been accepted to join the 2017 freshman class at the University of Tennessee at Martin have three remaining opportunities to register for Summer Orientation and Registration, or SOAR.

SOAR sessions are an opportunity to register on campus, meet potential classmates and roommates and interact with the faculty and staff at their college of choice before classes officially begin August 28.

Remaining SOAR sessions will be held June 2, June 16 and July 14.

Attendance is mandatory for incoming freshmen and is the only way for new students to register for fall semester courses.

The registration fee is $45 for each admitted student and $20 per person for any parents, guardians, siblings or other individuals accompanying the student.

Fall tuition and fees are not due until the start of classes.

Each event will begin with check-in and an administrative fair at 8 a.m. in the Boling University Center.

An official welcome will follow at 8:45 a.m. and students will divide into groups to meet their orientation leaders at 9:15 a.m. Informational programs will be held at 10 a.m. and noon, with lunch on-campus at 11 a.m.

Students will then participate in the first-year flight plan session at 1 p.m. before registering for classes with a faculty adviser at 1:30.

Students will receive their official Skyhawk cards during checkout from 2:30 p.m. 5 p.m.

“I think SOAR was very helpful," Evelyn Turner, a freshman biology major from Clarksville, said. "It gave me a feel for the campus and a chance to meet some of the people I would have classes with later. I got to meet my academic adviser and make connections with other people in my major’s department. I became a SOAR staff member because I know how hard transitions are and how chaotic the first semester may seem. To have someone who has been there before help you through your first experience with college is a blessing, and it starts your collegiate journey on the right foot.”

For more information or to register to attend the SOAR session of your choice, click here or contact the UT Martin Office of Undergraduate Admissions at 731-881-7020.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.