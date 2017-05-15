Enrollment open for 2 STEAM camps at UT Martin

Students entering grades five through 11 can participate in one of two STEAM camps at the University of Tennessee at Martin this summer.

STEAM camps combine science, technology, engineering and mathematics with art and replace the UT Martin STEM camps held in previous years.

"STEAMing Past STEM Camp" for rising fifth through eighth-grade students will be held June 5-9, and "UT Martin Summer STEAM Camp" for rising ninth through 11th-grade students will be held June 12-16. Both camps will meet from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on the UT Martin main campus. Registration is $45 per student, which includes a camp T-shirt and all necessary supplies. All students should bring a sack lunch on each day of activities.

Campers will participate in a week long space mission to the planet “Zork,” where they will construct a spacecraft and other transportation equipment, build new communications devices to contact loved ones back on Earth and find ways to entertain themselves in space.

Activities include the investigation of concepts in chemistry, physics, biology and mathematics using analytical instruments; the application of technology to solve engineering challenges; the use of computer applications to create new animations; and the creation of artistic media to reflect the camp theme.

Participants will race carbon dioxide-powered vehicles and rockets as well as compete for the best cartoon series, animated video, computer game and performance piece awards.

Dr. Louis Glover, UT Martin assistant professor of education, will direct both camps. Glover joined the UT Martin faculty in 2011 after teaching in Dallas, Texas, where he was a secondary mathematics and science educator. UT Martin students will assist Glover with camp administration.

Both UT Martin STEAM camps are funded in part by the Northwest Tennessee STEM Innovation Hub, which reduces the cost of participation per student. The Tennessee STEM Innovation Network, of which the Northwest Tennessee hub is a part, is committed to helping Tennessee educators inspire and train the next generation of leaders. It is operated by a partnership between the Tennessee Department of Education and Battelle Education.

For more information about either STEAM Camp or to register, click here and select the appropriate camp name under the heading “children and youth."

Contact Debbie Mount, UT Martin Office of Educational Outreach, at 731-881-7082 or email dmount@utm.edu, for further assistance.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.