Pre-K funding could expand under Missouri budget proposal

Three teenagers face charges after a fight over the weekend.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A multi-jurisdiction investigation underway right now after a man allegedly stole a truck in Cape Girardeau and wreaked havoc at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
An Evansville, Indiana woman was injured in a fall at the Garden of the Gods on Sunday evening, May 14.
Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits said a stolen John Deere tractor has been recovered.
