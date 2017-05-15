4 southern IL residents charged in federal court in methamphetamine investigation

Four southern Illinois residents were charged on May 2 in a conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, according to Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.

In a one-count superseding indictment, Starlet J. Howie, 47, of Cutler, Mandy L. Hagen, 29, of Lenzburg, Jeremy S. Copple, 31, of St. Libory, and Daniel M. Dortch, 26, of Chester, have all been charged with the same offense. The indictment alleges that the offense occurred between 2015 and April 2017 in Perry, Randolph, Monroe and St. Clair counties in Illinois.

On May 8, Howie and Hagen made their initial appearances in federal court. They were ordered to be held without bond pending a Monday, May 15 detention hearing. Copple and Dortch are scheduled to make their initial appearances in federal court on Monday, May 15.

The methamphetamine offense carries a maximum penalty of 5-40 years of imprisonment, to be followed by four years of supervised release and a $5,000,000 fine.

The investigation remains ongoing.

