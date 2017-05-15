Illinois attorney general to seek fifth term in 2018

Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced on Monday, May 15 that four southern Illinois residents have been charged in a conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says she's seeking a fifth term next year.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The Ripley County Sheriff's Office has set up shop in a new location after flood water damaged their previous building.
Officers from several departments are on the scene of an incident at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
