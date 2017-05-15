Ripley County Sheriff's Office moves into new location after flooding

The Ripley County Sheriff's Office has set up shop in a new location after flood water damaged their previous building.

The office is now set up on the backside of K&E Building Supply on 142 East near R&J Package.

The business line is operational and can be reached at 573-996-2129.

If you have an emergency, you should call 573-996-7123 or 573-996-5555.

