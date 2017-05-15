Man accused of stealing truck, RV; tried to steal helicopter at Cape Airport

A multi-jurisdiction investigation underway right now after a man allegedly stole a truck in Cape Girardeau and wreaked havoc at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, the incident started at 7:55 a.m. at Walmart on William Street. The man allegedly stole a grey truck from Walmart and went south on Interstate 55 at a high rate of speed.

Investigators said the initial call came in about a suspicious man at Walmart and then a short time later, multiple people called 911 to report a truck driving at a high rate of speed.

The man took the airport exit and then apparently changed his mind and tried to get back on the interstate, but ended up driving into a muddy field by Youngblood's Capetown RV where he ditched the truck.

A witness said the man jumped into a motorhome at Youngblood's that still had the keys in it because someone had just dropped it off minutes before.

The man drove the RV right through an electric fence at the airport, according to police.

That's when witnesses said he jumped out of the RV and hopped into a helicopter at Cape Copter.

But, when he realized he couldn't start the helicopter, witnesses told investigators the man approached a group of people in a plane that were getting ready to take off.

The suspect reportedly told them that he was in a reality show and that cameras were watching. He told them all of the damages would be paid for.

The witnesses said he told them he needed to take their car, but when they told him he couldn't use their car, he jumped in and locked himself in it.

A short time later, he started complaining that he was hot in the car and wanted to get out. The General Manager from Youngblood, who had followed him from the dealership, was trying to keep him in the car until officers arrived.

The man got out of the car, so the General Manager threw him to the ground and held the man until officers arrived.

Officers took the suspect into custody just after 8:30 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to Sergeant Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the suspect will face charges in both Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties because the airport is technically in Scott County's jurisdiction.

The man will likely face charges related to the truck theft in Cape Girardeau.

Charges connected to everything else will be up to the Prosecuting Attorney in Scott County.

We're told the electric gate at the airport will cost $40,000-50,000 to be repaired.

The RV was totaled and it will cost about $65,000 to replace.

The man's name is not being released until formal charges are filed against him.

