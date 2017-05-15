Emergency crews on scene of incident near Cape Girardeau airport - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Emergency crews on scene of incident near Cape Girardeau airport

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
(Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
(Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Officers from several departments are on the scene of an incident at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

According to our photographer on scene, a man is in custody.

We are working to learn exactly what happened, but we know a truck, an RV, and an aircraft are involved in the incident.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly