2 arrested in Marshall Co., KY after police chase through 3 counties

Two people are behind bars facing various charges after leading police on a chase through three counties late Sunday, May 14.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2004 Jeep Cherokee for traffic violations.

The driver refused to stop and sped off on Oaks Road. The vehicle continued southbound into Graves County, passing vehicles and disregarding a stop sign at the intersection of KY Hwy 348 and KY Hwy 131 in Symsonia.

The vehicle continued and entered into Marshall County, where it ran out of gas in front of a home in the 5000 block of Wadesboro Road. The driver Cory S. Henson, 30, of Paducah, then got out of the vehicle while it was still moving and took off on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, Henson was apprehended without further incident. A passenger in the vehicle, Mallory Langston, 31, of Paducah, was also arrested by the Kentucky State Police.

Deputies say they located a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue near the area where Henson fled on foot.

