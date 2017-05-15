2 arrested in Marshall Co., KY after police chase through 3 counties

Increased funding for public education is expected to be a boon to early childhood programs in Missouri.
Increased funding for public education is expected to be a boon to early childhood programs in Missouri.
Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced on Monday, May 15 that four southern Illinois residents have been charged in a conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced on Monday, May 15 that four southern Illinois residents have been charged in a conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says she's seeking a fifth term next year.
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says she's seeking a fifth term next year.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The Ripley County Sheriff's Office has set up shop in a new location after flood water damaged their previous building.
The Ripley County Sheriff's Office has set up shop in a new location after flood water damaged their previous building.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
Boothe was best known for portraying villainous characters in "Deadwood," "Tombstone" and for his Emmy-winning role in the TV movie "The Guyana Tragedy" in which he played cult leader Jim Jones.
Boothe was best known for portraying villainous characters in "Deadwood," "Tombstone" and for his Emmy-winning role in the TV movie "The Guyana Tragedy" in which he played cult leader Jim Jones.
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.