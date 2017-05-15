May 16 celebrity birthdays

She's one of the most successful recording acts of all time, selling over 150 million records. Her hits include: Miss You Much, Black Cat, That's the Way Love Goes, All For You and many many others. Janet Jackson is 51 today.

He's an actor who got his start on TV in the NBC series Remington Steele. He then moved to the big screen where he took over the role as super spy James Bond in four 007 movies. Right now he has the role of Texas cattle baron Eli McCullough on the AMC series The Son. Pierce Brosnan is 64 today.

She's an actress who was born in Tennessee rose to fame when she appeared in the movie Transformers. She's also starred as April in the 2014 version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Megan Fox is 31 today.

He's a political commentator who currently has a prime time show on The Fox News Network. But he's also hosted shows on MSNBC and CNN. Tucker Carlson is 48 today.

