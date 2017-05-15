This week in music: 1966 Monday Monday

TIme to check out some tunes from yesteryear.

This morning we check out the music charts from this week in 1966.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Paul Revere & the Raiders at number five with Kicks. It's considered one of the earliest anti-drug songs. It was released at a time when other popular artists were recording songs about experimental drug use. The song was written by the team of Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

The Righteous Brothers were at number five with (You're My) Soul and Inspiration. That song was also written by Mann and Weil who were also behind The Righteous Brothers first hit You've Lost That Loving Feeling. Soul and Inspiration would go on to become The Righteous Brothers second and final number one hit.

In the number three spot was Sloop John B by The Beach Boys. It was the lead single from the group's legendary Pet Sounds album. Sloop John B was Brian Wilson's take on a traditional folk song from the Bahamas called The John B. Sails.

At number two was The Young Rascals with Good Lovin'. The Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame has put Good Lovin' on its list of 500 Songs That Shaped Rock 'n Roll. It was the first of three number one hits by The Young Rascals.

But it was another classic 1960's song in the top spot this week in '66. Monday, Monday was the only number one hit for the Mamas and the Papas. John Phillips said it only took him 20 minutes to write the song. Monday, Monday won the Mamas and the Papas a Grammy Award the following year. Every other day of the week is fine, but when Monday comes you'll find me crying all the time. Monday, Monday, can't trust that day.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.