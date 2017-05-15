Five things you need to know on 5/15

It's Monday, May 15, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be another warm one across the Heartland today. With mostly sunny skies, we will see temps rise up into the 80s again. It will be breezy at times, with light gusts of up to 10 mph blowing in from the southwest. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm trend will continue and the chance for rain returns toward the end of the week.

Making headlines:

Portageville man killed in roll-over crash: A Portageville, MO man was killed in a roll-over crash in Pemiscot County late yesterday evening.

Bodies identified of 2 killed in plane crash in KY: According to the Christian County Sheriff's Office, the bodies of two people killed in an airplane crash on Friday, May 12 have been identified. The victims were identified by the Christian County Coroner's Office and Christian County authorities as Dominic Giametta, 69 and Dr. Dianne Giametta, 55.

N.K. says new long-range missile can carry heavy nuke: North Korea has boasted of a successful weekend launch of a new type of "medium long-range" ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.

Sexual abuse suspect arrested after standoff in Murray, KY: A Murray, KY man is behind bars on sexual abuse charges related to a child after a five-hour standoff ended early morning on Sunday, May 14.

Lawmakers urge Trump to avoid picking a partisan for FBI job: As President Donald Trump considers a replacement for fired FBI Director James Comey, lawmakers are urging the president to steer clear of appointing any politicians.

