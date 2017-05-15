Portageville man killed in roll-over crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Portageville man killed in roll-over crash

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A crash in Pemiscot County kills a Portageville, Mo. man Sunday night.

The crash happened around 7:52 p.m. on East Outer Road about two miles east of Wardell.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Steven Fisher was driving a pick-up truck and for an unknown reason, went off the left side of the road.

The truck rolled multiple times and Fisher was thrown from the vehicle.

An ambulance rushed Fisher to a Pemiscot County hospital where he later died.

The truck was towed from the scene and is reportedly totaled.

Troopers report Fisher was not wearing a seat belt.

  Portageville man killed in roll-over crash

    Portageville man killed in roll-over crash

    Monday, May 15 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-05-15 05:52:22 GMT

    A crash in Pemiscot County kills a Portageville, Mo. man Sunday night. The crash happened around 7:52 p.m. on East Outer Road about two miles east of Wardell. 

    A crash in Pemiscot County kills a Portageville, Mo. man Sunday night. The crash happened around 7:52 p.m. on East Outer Road about two miles east of Wardell. 

