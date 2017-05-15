Portageville man killed in roll-over crash

A crash in Pemiscot County kills a Portageville, Mo. man Sunday night. The crash happened around 7:52 p.m. on East Outer Road about two miles east of Wardell.
Two juveniles and a teen were charged with several offenses after an officer, responded to a call about two people fighting near the intersection of Bronson Street and Walter Jetton Boulevard in Paducah, Kentucky.
Games often loved by older generations are making a come back at an event in the Heartland.
SIU softball team gathered to see what team they'll face off against in the NCAA Tournament. The team is headed to Oxford to go head to head with Ole Miss.
All Hands Volunteers is calling out to all willing to help! The non-profit disaster relief organization has a mission to respond to disasters all over the US and the world with the goal of rebuilding hope in communities devastated by disaster.
