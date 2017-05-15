Portageville man killed in roll-over crash

A crash in Pemiscot County kills a Portageville, Mo. man Sunday night.

The crash happened around 7:52 p.m. on East Outer Road about two miles east of Wardell.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Steven Fisher was driving a pick-up truck and for an unknown reason, went off the left side of the road.

The truck rolled multiple times and Fisher was thrown from the vehicle.

An ambulance rushed Fisher to a Pemiscot County hospital where he later died.

The truck was towed from the scene and is reportedly totaled.

Troopers report Fisher was not wearing a seat belt.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.