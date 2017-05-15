NCTQ: SEMO in Top 25% of undergrad programs preparing high school teachers

The National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) has ranked Southeast Missouri State University’s undergraduate education programs among the top 25 percent nationally for preparing high school teachers.

The study rated 717 undergraduate programs that prepare high school teachers and examined programs’ admission standards, subject-area preparation, requirements for courses on instructional methods, guidance on how to manage a classroom and whether programs provide and ensure the high quality of practice opportunities.

“At a time when fewer than half of the nation’s teacher prep programs successfully show future teachers both what to teach and how to teach it, it’s great to see programs like Southeast Missouri State University proving that there is a better way,” NCTQ President Kate Walsh said.

“Programs in our top 25 percent understand that their most important job is to deliver well prepared teachers to classrooms, by paying a lot of attention to the nuts and bolts of what it takes to become effective.”

Dr. Diana Rogers-Adkinson, dean of the Southeast College of Education, commented on the ranking, as well.

“The College of Education has always prepared quality educators," Rogers-Adkinson said. "Our EDvolution initiative is producing graduates who are technologically competent and highly regarded for their ability to bring effective teaching methods to today’s high school classrooms. Our recognition at the White House Summit for Innovation in Educator Preparation in December also speaks to that quality."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.