Steamboat Triathlon canceled in Cape Girardeau

The annual Steamboat Triathlon has been canceled in Cape Girardeau.

It was originally scheduled for April 30, but was delayed due to severe weather.

The Parks and Recreation Department looked into rescheduling, but ultimately decided to cancel.

A variety of options are available for anyone who paid to participate, including:

• Transferring enrollment to the Coors Light Trail of Tears Triathlon on September 9th, 2017

• Transferring enrollment to the 2018 Steamboat Triathlon

• Crediting your account for future purchases

• Receiving a refund of your enrollment fees

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (573) 339-6340, www.CityOfCape.org/Parks, or visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.