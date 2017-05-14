Steamboat Triathlon canceled in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Steamboat Triathlon canceled in Cape Girardeau

Written by Tori Bowden, Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The annual Steamboat Triathlon has been canceled in Cape Girardeau.

It was originally scheduled for April 30, but was delayed due to severe weather.

The Parks and Recreation Department looked into rescheduling, but ultimately decided to cancel.

A variety of options are available for anyone who paid to participate, including:

• Transferring enrollment to the Coors Light Trail of Tears Triathlon on September 9th, 2017
• Transferring enrollment to the 2018 Steamboat Triathlon
• Crediting your account for future purchases
• Receiving a refund of your enrollment fees 

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (573) 339-6340, www.CityOfCape.org/Parks, or visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

