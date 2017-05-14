WATCH LIVE: SIU watch party - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WATCH LIVE: SIU watch party

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

SIU softball team gathers to see what team they'll face off against in the NCAA tournament!

The team won the MVC title, making it the team's first title in 126 years.

Mobile users can watch it live here!

http://kfvs-lh.akamaihd.net/i/KFVS12_826@73265/master.m3u8  

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Molina homers twice to help Cardinals beat Cubs

    Molina homers twice to help Cardinals beat Cubs

    Sunday, May 14 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-05-14 21:52:59 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Yadier Molina homered twice and Adam Wainwright threw seven shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

    Yadier Molina homered twice and Adam Wainwright threw seven shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

  • Carlos Martinez gets 2 hits, Cardinals beat Cubs 5-3

    Carlos Martinez gets 2 hits, Cardinals beat Cubs 5-3

    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:47:07 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez had two hits and an RBI, Tommy Pham kept up his strong start to the season and St. Louis beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Saturday.

    Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez had two hits and an RBI, Tommy Pham kept up his strong start to the season and St. Louis beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Saturday.

  • SIU Softball wins MVC title, headed to NCAA Tournament

    SIU Softball wins MVC title, headed to NCAA Tournament

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:16:16 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Congratulations ladies!  The SIU Softball team is headed to the NCAA Softball Tournament.

    Congratulations ladies!  The SIU Softball team is headed to the NCAA Softball Tournament.

    •   
Powered by Frankly