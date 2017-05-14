WATCH LIVE: SIU watch party

Sunday, May 14 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-05-14 21:52:59 GMT
(Source: KFVS)
Yadier Molina homered twice and Adam Wainwright threw seven shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
Yadier Molina homered twice and Adam Wainwright threw seven shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
Saturday, May 13 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:47:07 GMT
(Source: KFVS)
Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez had two hits and an RBI, Tommy Pham kept up his strong start to the season and St. Louis beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Saturday.
Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez had two hits and an RBI, Tommy Pham kept up his strong start to the season and St. Louis beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Saturday.
Saturday, May 13 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:16:16 GMT
(Source: KFVS)
Congratulations ladies! The SIU Softball team is headed to the NCAA Softball Tournament.
Congratulations ladies! The SIU Softball team is headed to the NCAA Softball Tournament.
Saturday, May 13 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 21:16:39 GMT
The St. Louis Cardinals will host the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis this weekend.
The St. Louis Cardinals will host the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis this weekend.
Saturday, May 13 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-05-13 04:13:15 GMT
Heartland sports scores from 5/12. MLB Chicago Cubs-3 St. Louis-2 Frontier League baseball Season Opener Evansville Otters-1 Southern Illinois Miners-11 NCAA Baseball Southeast Missouri-4 Belmont-1 Illinois State-2 Southern Illinois-3 H.S. Baseball Class 2 Dist. 3 Chaffee-8 Kingston-1 St. Vincent-4 Meadow Heights-3 NCAA Softball OVC Tournament UT Martin-4 Belmont-0 UT Martin-5 EKU-3 MVC Tournament Southern Illinois-9 Missouri State-3. ...
Heartland sports scores from 5/12. MLB Chicago Cubs-3 St. Louis-2 Frontier League baseball Season Opener Evansville Otters-1 Southern Illinois Miners-11 NCAA Baseball Southeast Missouri-4 Belmont-1 Illinois State-2 Southern Illinois-3 H.S. Baseball Class 2 Dist. 3 Chaffee-8 Kingston-1 St. Vincent-4 Meadow Heights-3 NCAA Softball OVC Tournament UT Martin-4 Belmont-0 UT Martin-5 EKU-3 MVC Tournament Southern Illinois-9 Missouri State-3. ...