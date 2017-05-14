WATCH LIVE: SIU watch party

SIU softball team gathers to see what team they'll face off against in the NCAA tournament!

The team won the MVC title, making it the team's first title in 126 years.

Mobile users can watch it live here!

http://kfvs-lh.akamaihd.net/i/KFVS12_826@73265/master.m3u8

