SIU to face Ole Miss in NCAA Tournament - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU to face Ole Miss in NCAA Tournament

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

SIU softball team gathered to see what team they'll face off against in the NCAA Tournament.

The team is headed to the Oxford regionals to go head to head with the Ole Miss Rebels.

They play on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly