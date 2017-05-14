Historic games coming to Bollinger Mill State Historic Site

Games often loved by older generations are making a come back at an event in Burfordville, Missouri.

The Bollinger Mill State Historic Site will be hosting an event where you can play historic games like graces, checkers, corn hole and many more.

The event is on Saturday, June 3 from 9-11 a.m.

This program is free for all participating. For more information please call the site office (573) 243-4591.

