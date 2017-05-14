Historic games coming to Bollinger Mill State Historic Site - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Historic games coming to Bollinger Mill State Historic Site

Written by Kevin Sanders, Director
Connect
(Source: wikimedia.org) (Source: wikimedia.org)
BURFORDVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Games often loved by older generations are making a come back at an event in Burfordville, Missouri. 

The Bollinger Mill State Historic Site will be hosting an event where you can play historic games like graces, checkers, corn hole and many more.

The event is on Saturday, June 3 from 9-11 a.m.

This program is free for all participating. For more information please call the site office (573) 243-4591.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two juveniles and a Paducah man face multiple charges

    Two juveniles and a Paducah man face multiple charges

    Sunday, May 14 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-15 03:54:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Two juveniles and a teen were charged with several offenses after an officer, responded to a call about two people fighting near the intersection of Bronson Street and Walter Jetton Boulevard in Paducah, Kentucky.

    Two juveniles and a teen were charged with several offenses after an officer, responded to a call about two people fighting near the intersection of Bronson Street and Walter Jetton Boulevard in Paducah, Kentucky.

  • Historic games coming to Bollinger Mill State Historic Site

    Historic games coming to Bollinger Mill State Historic Site

    Sunday, May 14 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-15 03:34:01 GMT
    (Source: wikimedia.org)(Source: wikimedia.org)

    Games often loved by older generations are making a come back at an event in the Heartland.  

    Games often loved by older generations are making a come back at an event in the Heartland.  

  • SIU to face Ole Miss in NCAA Tournament

    SIU to face Ole Miss in NCAA Tournament

    Sunday, May 14 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-05-15 03:22:14 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)(Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)

    SIU softball team gathered to see what team they'll face off against in the NCAA Tournament. The team is headed to Oxford to go head to head with Ole Miss.

    SIU softball team gathered to see what team they'll face off against in the NCAA Tournament. The team is headed to Oxford to go head to head with Ole Miss.

    •   
Powered by Frankly