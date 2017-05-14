More volunteers wanted in Carter County, MO

All Hands Volunteers is calling out to all willing to help!

They currently have volunteers in the area which are helping those who were affected by the recent flooding. They are removing drywall, insulation, and anything else that need to be removed in these homes.

The non-profit disaster relief organization has a mission to respond to disasters all over the US and the world with the goal of rebuilding hope in communities devastated by disaster.

They need volunteers to help those still recovering in Van Buren and Carter County, Missouri. Volunteers that are currently there are from all over the country.

"It's pretty amazing we come from all parts of the country," said Randy Bondurant, A volunteer from Florida. "Not just one state or one city, a very diverse group."

Currently, the volunteers will be there until early June unless more funds can be found through National or local sponsors.

If you want to apply to be a volunteer or donate visit their website at www.hands.org/missourifloodresponse or find them at Van Buren High School.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.