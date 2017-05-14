MODOT asks drivers to slow down for mowing season - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MODOT asks drivers to slow down for mowing season

Written by Joe Sanchez, Producer
Connect
(Source: Missouri Department of Transportation) (Source: Missouri Department of Transportation)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

During the months of May and June, you'll probably notice a number of MODOT workers on the side of the road on tractor mowers.

Major and minor roads will be mowed in three cycles, starting this month and ending in September. When you come across these workers, MODOT wants you to be cautious.

They've released some tips on how to safely drive behind a mower.

  • Be alert for trucks and tractors with lights flashing and moving slowly, 2 to 5 mph.
  • Slow down and focus on the road ahead of you. Avoid talking and texting on a cell phone or other distractions.
  • Be prepared to stop or drive very slowly behind a "follow" truck, especially approaching a hill or curve on a two-lane road.
  • Obey the no passing zone stripes and only pass when you can see far enough past the "follow" truck to avoid meeting oncoming traffic.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE: SIU watch party

    WATCH LIVE: SIU watch party

    Sunday, May 14 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-05-15 02:22:23 GMT

    SIU softball team gathers to see what team they'll face off against in the NCAA tournament! The team won the MVC title, making it the team's first title in 126 years.

    SIU softball team gathers to see what team they'll face off against in the NCAA tournament! The team won the MVC title, making it the team's first title in 126 years.

  • More volunteers wanted in Carter County, MO

    More volunteers wanted in Carter County, MO

    Sunday, May 14 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-05-15 02:18:40 GMT

    All Hands Volunteers is calling out to all willing to help! The non-profit disaster relief organization has a mission to respond to disasters all over the US and the world with the goal of rebuilding hope in communities devastated by disaster. 

    All Hands Volunteers is calling out to all willing to help! The non-profit disaster relief organization has a mission to respond to disasters all over the US and the world with the goal of rebuilding hope in communities devastated by disaster. 

  • MODOT asks drivers to slow down for mowing season

    MODOT asks drivers to slow down for mowing season

    Sunday, May 14 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-05-15 00:57:26 GMT

    During the months of May and June, you'll probably notice a number of MODOT workers on the side of the road on tractor mowers. 

    During the months of May and June, you'll probably notice a number of MODOT workers on the side of the road on tractor mowers. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly