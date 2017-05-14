MoDOT asking drivers to slow down for mowing season

During the months of May and June, you will probably notice a number of MoDOT workers on the side of the road on tractor mowers.

Major and minor roads will be mowed in three cycles starting this month and ending in September. When coming upon these workers, MoDOT is drivers to be cautious.

Here are some tips from MoDOT on how to safely drive behind a mower:

Be alert for trucks and tractors with lights flashing and moving slowly, 2 to 5 mph.

Slow down and focus on the road ahead of you. Avoid talking and texting on a cell phone or other distractions.

Be prepared to stop or drive very slowly behind a "follow" truck, especially approaching a hill or curve on a two-lane road.

Obey the no passing zone stripes and only pass when you can see far enough past the "follow" truck to avoid meeting oncoming traffic.

