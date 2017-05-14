Regents to consider tuition, fees for Fall 2017

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents will consider a tuition and fee schedule effective with the fall 2017 semester when it meets at 1:30 p.m. on May 12 in the Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall.

Regents will also consider conferring degrees for spring and summer 2017, and awarding an honorary doctoral degree.

Also to be considered are resolutions of honor for retirees, the five-year academic calendar for academic years 2018-2022 and an academic program change to delete the Master of Arts in Career Counseling.

The Board will hear reports from Colten Peterson, a Southeast graduating senior with a double major in physics and engineering physics; the outgoing and incoming Faculty Senate chairs and Student Government presidents; and on contracts and Facilities Management projects.

The Board will then go into a closed session for appropriate considerations related to litigation; hiring, firing, disciplining or promotion of personnel; personnel records and performance ratings; and records protected from disclosure by law.

When the open session reconvenes, an announcement will be made of actions taken during the closed session.

In addition to a tuition and fee schedule effective fall 2017, the Regents also will consider special course fees effective in fall 2017, an official transcript charge increase; and bylaws related to the Board of Regents.

The agenda in its entirety can be reviewed here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.