5/14/17 - College Alternatives

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

It's the time of year when high school seniors don caps and gowns, accept their hard-earned diplomas, and begin the next chapter of their lives. For many, their plans may involve heading to college. But what if college isn’t for them. What do they do?

Here in the heartland, there are a lot of great professions that you don't necessarily need a four-year degree. Many are professions we all rely on nearly every day. When you’re hurt, in danger, or need home and car repairs, who do you call? You call law enforcement, firefighters, EMT’s, or the repairman. These professionals are the unsung heroes of our everyday lives; which is why we urge young people who don't plan to attend college to consider a trade or public service. The demand for skilled labor in these professions is high and the opportunities are great.

We need licensed electricians who can restore our power when severe weather leaves us in the dark, mechanics to keep our cars running, firefighters to put out house and wildfires, EMT's to race to our aid when we need it most. Yes, you need proper training for all of these careers and there are excellent career centers and classes offered across the Heartland. Local hospitals, police and fire departments, businesses big and small, they all work with these centers to train their next employees.

If you’re a graduating senior and you’re not sure what you’re going to do next, maybe think about becoming one of those unsung heroes we all need and depend on.

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint

