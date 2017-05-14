Molina homers twice to help Cardinals beat Cubs - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Molina homers twice to help Cardinals beat Cubs

By STEVE OVERBEY
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Yadier Molina homered twice and Adam Wainwright threw seven shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Matt Carpenter also homered for St. Louis, which won for the eighth time in nine games. Chicago has lost three of four.

Molina recorded the third multi-homer game of his career. His last came on Aug. 21, 2011 at Wrigley Field. He drilled a two-run homer off Jake Arrieta (4-3) in the second inning and added a solo blast in the eighth.

Wainwright (3-3) allowed four hits in a 102-pitch stint. He struck out three and walked four.

Carpenter's two-run drive came in the third. He was 1-for-31 before the round-tripper against Arrieta, his friend and college teammate at TCU.

