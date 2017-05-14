Iron Co., MO woman killed in single car crash

A Pilot Knob, Mo. woman is dead after a single-car crash in Iron County on Saturday evening.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Angela D. Sousa, 42, was traveling south on Missouri 221 at around 6:20 p.m. when she ran off the road and hit a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Iron County Coroner.

