Sexual abuse suspect arrested after standoff in Murray, KY

A Murray, Kentucky man is behind bars after a five-hour standoff ended early Sunday, May 14.

State Police say 55-year-old Joseph A. Lawrence was wanted for allegedly sexually abusing a child under 12 years of age. They found him at around 8:30 pm on Saturday, May 13 on Peach Orchard Road.

A standoff ensued and lasted for roughly five hours before officers arrested Lawrence without further incident.

Further investigation revealed Lawrence has engaged in several sexual encounters with minors between 2014 and 2016.

He was placed in the Calloway County Jail on first degree sexual abuse and sodomy charges.

