Sexual abuse suspect arrested after standoff in Murray

Sexual abuse suspect arrested after standoff in Murray

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
A Murray, KY man is behind bars after a 5-hour standoff ended early morning on Sunday, May 14th.
MURRAY, KY

A Murray, KY man is behind bars after a 5-hour standoff ended early morning on Sunday, May 14th.

State Police say 55-year-old Joseph A. Lawrence was wanted for allegedly sexually abusing a child under 12 years of age; they found him at around 8:30 pm on Saturday, May 13th on Peach Orchard Road.

A standoff ensued and lasted for roughly 5 hours before officers arrested Lawrence without incident.

Further investigation revealed Lawrence has engaged in several sexual encounters with minors between 2014 and 2016 as well.

He was placed in the Calloway County Jail on first degree sexual abuse and sodomy charges.

    The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.

    Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.

    A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.

