KY man sentenced to 20 years for sex abuse

State police say a man was sentenced to years in prison after pleading guilty to sex abuse charges in Calloway County.

Joseph A. Lawrence of Murray, Kentucky appeared in Calloway Circuit Court on Nov. 6 and pleaded guilty, according to Kentucky State Police.

Police say his plea agreement included pleading guilty to five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree sodomy in return for a 20-year prison sentence.

Lawrence is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2018 in Calloway Circuit Court.

He was involved in a five-hour standoff that ended early Sunday, May 14, 2017.

State Police say Lawrence was wanted for allegedly sexually abusing a child under 12 years of age. They found him at around 8:30 pm on Saturday, May 13 on Peach Orchard Road.

A standoff lasted for around five hours before officers arrested Lawrence.

An investigation showed Lawrence had engaged in several sexual encounters with minors between 2014 and 2016.

KSP Post 1 was assisted in the initial investigation scene led by the KSP Special Operations, KSP Special Response Team, and Calloway County Sheriff's Department.

