House fire draws several fire departments in Jackson County, IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
The cloud of smoke from a house fire in Pomona, Illinois can be seen for miles.

Several fire departments are on scene on Macedonia Road fighting the fire.

We are working to get further details on this fire out of Jackson County, Il.

