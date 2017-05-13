Using a resistance band for an upper body workout

A resistance band is a great go-to fitness tool. It is inexpensive, easy to transport, and there are several ways you can use it. Crowson explains how to use a resistance band to work your upper body.
Mayfest kicked off this weekend with plenty of fun and events there in Downtown Perryville. An estimated 7,500 people were in attendance for the big event.
More than 252,000 pounds of frozen burritos are being recalled because of possible listeria contamination.
Congratulations ladies! The SIU Softball team is headed to the NCAA Softball Tournament.
Authorities have removed remains from the site of a fatal plane crash in southern Kentucky and are sending them for autopsies.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
Reports say that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile early Sunday morning that appears to be a ballistic missile.
