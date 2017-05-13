Carlos Martinez gets 2 hits, Cardinals beat Cubs 5-3 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carlos Martinez gets 2 hits, Cardinals beat Cubs 5-3

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

By WARREN MAYES
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez had two hits and an RBI, Tommy Pham kept up his strong start to the season and St. Louis beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Saturday.

In a rematch of the season opener, Martinez (3-3) again topped Jon Lester (1-2). Martinez allowed three runs, five hits and four walks over 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven.

Top Cubs prospect Ian Happ homered off Martinez in the seventh for his first hit in his major league debut.

Martinez scored Pham on a squeeze bunt in the third inning. Lester tried to field the ball and flip it home, but the attempt came up short while Martinez took second with nobody covering.

Pham had two hits, two RBIs, a walk and a stolen base. The outfielder is batting .387 with seven extra-base hits in eight games since being recalled from Triple-A this month.

Seung Hwan Oh pitched the ninth, giving up a two-out single before picking up his 10th save in 11 opportunities.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

