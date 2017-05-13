Investigation underway in St. Francois Co. after man dies after altercation with officers

Two people are behind bars facing various charges after leading police on a chase through three counties late Sunday, May 14.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a death out of St. Francois County. Missouri Highway Patrol Corporal Juston Wheetley said the man suffered a heart attack after an altercation with a police officer.
TIme to check out some tunes from yesteryear. This morning we check out the music charts from this week in 1966.
He spent his entire 21 season major league career playing for the Kansas City Royals.
The National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) has ranked Southeast Missouri State University’s undergraduate education programs among the top 25 percent nationally for preparing high school teachers.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Boothe was best known for portraying villainous characters in "Deadwood," "Tombstone" and for his Emmy-winning role in the TV movie "The Guyana Tragedy" in which he played cult leader Jim Jones.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5 death of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced today.
