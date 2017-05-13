SIU Softball wins MVC title, headed to NCAA Tournament - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU Softball wins MVC title, headed to NCAA Tournament

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Congratulations ladies! 

The SIU Softball team is headed to the NCAA Softball Tournament.

According to the team's twitter page, they won the 2017 MVC title against Northern Iowa 4-3.

This is their first MVC title since 1991.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly