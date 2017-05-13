Heartland sports scores from Friday 5/12

Heartland sports scores from 5/12.
MLB
Chicago Cubs-3
St. Louis-2
Frontier League baseball
Season Opener
Evansville Otters-1
Southern Illinois Miners-11
NCAA Baseball
Southeast Missouri-4
Belmont-1
Illinois State-2
Southern Illinois-3
H.S. Baseball
Class 2 Dist. 3
Chaffee-8
Kingston-1
St. Vincent-4
Meadow Heights-3
NCAA Softball
OVC Tournament
UT Martin-4
Belmont-0
UT Martin-5
EKU-3
MVC Tournament
Southern Illinois-9
Missouri State-3.
Heartland sports scores from Thursday 5/11. H.S. Softball State Quarterfinal Scott City-4 Kennett-5 F/9 Innings OVC Softball SIUE-2 UT Martin-1 Murray State-1 Belmont-5 H.S. Baseball Benton-13 Johnston city-0 Murphysboro-13 Pinckneyville-8 H.S. Soccer (Girls) Sikeston-3 Fredericktown-0 **Sikeston sets school single season record with 68 goals**
The Kennett softball team scored the winning run in the 9th inning on a Madi Parr walk off hit to beat Scott City 5-4 in the state quarterfinals. With the victory Kennett advances to the final four next Friday in Springfield, MO. Kennett will play the winner of West County and Strafford in the state semifinals.
