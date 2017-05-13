Cubs defeat Cardinals in series opener

The Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 in the series opener Friday at Busch Stadium. Wilson Contreras hit two homers for the Cubs in the win. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

The Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 in the series opener Friday at Busch Stadium. Wilson Contreras hit two homers for the Cubs in the win. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.