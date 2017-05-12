15 area college students selected for first Baptist Health Pre-Med Academy

Seven colleges are represented by 15 students who were selected to take part in the First Baptists Health Paducah Pre-Med Academy summer program.

The academy is set up in order to help college students along with their medical career development and to create a lasting relationship with future physicians.

The 15 students are Elliott Bickerstaff, Abigail F. Bratton, Michelle Hahn, Jeremy Latham, Maanasa Manchikanti, Emily Meredith, Cinthya Ramos, Rana Turkmani, Madeline Wooten, all of Paducah; Samantha Clymer, Mayfield; Tristan Crady, Murray; Te'a Fehrenbacher, Gilbertsville; Landon Fike, Kirksey; Remington Fisher, Grantsburg, Ill; Brandt Marinelli, Kevil.

They come from Murray State University, West Kentucky Community & Technical College, Western Kentucky University, University of Louisville and three out-of-state schools.

"This Program will give students an inside look at medical careers to help them determine what they want to do and why," Bradley Housman, MD, chief medical officer, said. "Shadowing a variety of medical professionals will give them a unique perspective as they go through hospital departments, ranging from the emergency department to surgery."

This program helps students network for future job opportunities and provides valuable experience for graduate program applications.

The internship averages 24 hours a week for 8 weeks.

Hospital president William A. Brown said the new academy is the latest program at Baptist Health Paducah designed to foster career development, including a for-credit health occupation class and the extracurricular Medical Explorers post, both for high schoolers.

"We are committed to helping our students explore the health field here," Brown said. "Not only so they can make the right career choices for themselves, but also so they see how satisfying it can be to return to Paducah for their careers."

Applicants must have completed at least one semester of college credit. More information, including admission criteria for 2018, is available at baptisthealthpaducah.com/careers or from physician recruiter Connie Overstreet at connie.overstreet@bhsi.com.

