St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will meet up in St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals will host the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis this weekend.

The Cardinals are red hot and will hope to keep it that way against the World Series Champions.

St. Louis has won six straight and finds themselves in first place in the National League Central.

Chicago enters play this weekend 17-17 and two and a half games behind the Cardinals.

The Cards got off to a rough start this season but have gone 16-5 in their last 21 games.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.