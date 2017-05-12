12 men arrested in Dyer Co., TN on prostitution-related charges

A joint investigation between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Dyersburg Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations leads to the arrest of 12 men on prostitution-related charges.

According to the TBI, "Operation Someone Like Me" focused on identifying potential victims of human trafficking.

Over the course of two days, Special Agents posted three online ads each day. Those ads were clicked on 197 different times and agents exchanged more than 4,000 messages with potential johns/traffickers.

12 men responded to the ads and tried to buy sex from a prostitute, according to the TBI.

Ten people were given citations and two people were taken into custody.

Ricky Green, 53, Sharon, TN –Patronizing Prostitution

Nick Hayes, 34, Tiptonville, TN - Patronizing Prostitution

John Leddy, 41, Enville, TN - Patronizing Prostitution

Brad Hobbs, 36, Kenton, TN - Patronizing Prostitution

James Boothe, 37, Memphis, TN – Promoting Prostitution of a Minor, Promoting Prostitution of an Adult, misdemeanor drug possession. $100,000 bond.

Michael Wilder, 38, Rienzi, MS – Patronizing Prostitution. Being held on warrant out of MS for parole violation. $35,000 bond.

Chris Sherron, 28, Dyersburg, MS - Patronizing Prostitution

William Kirk, 53, Memphis, TN - Patronizing Prostitution

Quinton Kimble, 35, Union City, TN - Patronizing Prostitution

Jeremy Gattis, 30, Trenton, TN - Patronizing Prostitution

Joseph Bradley, 26, Newbern, TN - Patronizing Prostitution

Jeffrey Gillette, 50, Columbus, OH - Patronizing Prostitution

