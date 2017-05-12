U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lowers floodfight response

Police in Cape Girardeau have identified a man shot and killed on Thursday, May 11.
A joint investigation between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Dyersburg Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations leads to the arrest of 12 men on prostitution-related charges.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is downgrading its floodfight response as the Mississippi River levels continue to fall.
The normally mild-mannered Republican representative from Portageville gave an impassioned speech on the floor of the Missouri House on May 12.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 detectives are investigating the death of a Bell City man following a Thursday afternoon dispute between neighbors.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
Members of the 1st Battalion, 185th Aviation Regiment (1-185th AR), headquartered in Tupelo, will travel to Fort Hood, Texas, on May 14 for
eventual service in Kosovo.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
Several state and county agencies are currently searching a farm in Adams County that is about 10 miles away from the Rhoden family massacre scene.
