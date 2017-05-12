U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lowers floodfight response

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is downgrading its floodfight response as the Mississippi River levels continue to fall.

According to Kenneth Williams, the Public Affairs Specialist with the Memphis District, the Corps lowered its activation level to Phase I in the Cairo, southeast Missouri, and Reelfoot-Obion, Tennessee areas.

Engineers will continue to monitor federal flood control works including levees, flood walls, and pumping stations.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.