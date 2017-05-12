Cape hotel company boasts best hotels in world

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri hotel company can boast two of the best hotels in the entire world and one is located in Cape Girardeau.

Midamerica Hotels Corporation said its Hampton Inn on Mount Auburn Road was recently awarded the Conrad Hilton Award, or Connie, for service and cleanliness in its first year of operation.

In addition, Midamerica's Hampton Inn & Suites located off I-55 in St. Louis was rated third out of over 850 Suites properties. It's the 5th year in a row the St. Louis location has won a Connie.

Cape Girardeau Hampton General Manager Matt McDowell says it's an honor to be recognized by Hampton guests in getting the award.

Midamerica Hotels Corporation is located on Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.

