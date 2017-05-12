Cape hotel company boasts best hotels in world

Mayfest kicked off this weekend with plenty of fun and events there in Downtown Perryville. An estimated 7,500 people were in attendance for the big event.
Congratulations ladies! The SIU Softball team is headed to the NCAA Softball Tournament.
Authorities have removed remains from the site of a fatal plane crash in southern Kentucky and are sending them for autopsies.
Authorities say two people were killed when a plane heading from Iowa to Alabama crashed in southern Kentucky.
A federal grand jury in St. Louis has accused a woman of impersonating a nurse and spending three months at a hospital's intensive-care unit and with elderly psychiatric patients.
Seven colleges are represented by 15 students who were selected to take part in the First Baptists Health Paducah Pre-Med Academy summer program.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
Several state and county agencies are currently searching a farm in Adams County that is about 10 miles away from the Rhoden family massacre scene.
