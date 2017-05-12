Portageville lawmaker calls out senators on the MO House Floor

The normally mild-mannered Republican representative from Portageville gave an impassioned speech on the floor of the Missouri House on May 12.

Don Rone made a plea before the House to support his proposed amendment to Senate Bill 302 so that it could be sent back to the Senate.

According to a release from the Missouri House newsroom, "the amendment would authorize the Public Service Commission to set a lower utility rate so that the aluminum plant could be profitable."

Rone said he asked three Senators for support for the measure that would have allowed Noranda to reopen and authorize the construction of a steel mill in southeast Missouri.

During the speech, Rone said Senators Dog Libla, Rob Schaaf, and Gary Romine refused to support the proposed amendment to Senate Bill 302.

He claimed that the men refused to support the amendment, despite the fact that it would create hundreds of jobs in southeast Missouri.

The Noranda smelter shut down in 2016.

At the end of Rone's speech, he received a standing ovation by the members of the house.

The house passed his amendment with a final vote of 148-2.

