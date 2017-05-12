Patterson man killed in Friday morning crash

A Wayne County man was killed in a crash just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12.

An online crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol identifies the victim as Benton Deering from Patton. The report says Deering, 56, was in a 2006 Kia Optima that was rear-ended by tractor trailer on U.S. 67 southbound at Route JJ in Butler County.

Deering was pronounced dead at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. The crash report says he was not wearing a seat belt.

It wasn't clear what led to the crash, but the report does not indicate that the driver of the truck was given a ticket or charged with a crime.

