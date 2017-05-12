Carter Co., MO sheriff's department moves into temporary facility

The Carter Co. Sheriff's Office operated out of this command center for about two weeks. (Source: Richard Stephens, Carter Co. Sheriff's Facebook page)

Spring Flood '17 ravaged the city of Van Buren.

The flood water destroyed the Carter County Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff Richard Stephens, all operations were moved to a new temporary facility at 101 Highway W in Van Buren.

They had been operating out of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety's Mobile Command Center for the last two weeks.

The new offices are set up in two mobile trailers just east of McDonald's. There are Carter County Sheriff's Office signs posted.

If you need to speak to someone at the sheriff's office, you can call 573-323-4510 which will ring the dispatch cell phone.

Those who have court matters to attend to should show up at the new Carter County Courthouse at 101 Highway W in Van Buren on May 30 at 9 a.m. If your court date was canceled due to the flood, you should appear on that date.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.