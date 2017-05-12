Carter Co., MO sheriff's department moves into temporary facility

Kentucky State Police Post 1 detectives are investigating the death of a Bell City man following a Thursday afternoon dispute between neighbors.
A Patterson man was killed in a crash just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12.
Spring Flood '17 ravaged the city of Van Buren.
Crews opened the Cora Levee Floodgates on Friday, May 12.
A Saline County jury has convicted a Saline County doctor in the case accusing him of trying to have the state's attorney kidnapped.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
