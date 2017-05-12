Measure to improve generic drug competition approved

Kentucky State Police Post 1 detectives are investigating the death of a Bell City man following a Thursday afternoon dispute between neighbors.
A Patterson man was killed in a crash just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12.
Spring Flood '17 ravaged the city of Van Buren.
Crews opened the Cora Levee Floodgates on Friday, May 12.
A Saline County jury has convicted a Saline County doctor in the case accusing him of trying to have the state's attorney kidnapped.
