Illinois lawmaker looking expand access to critical breast cancer screenings

A bill ensuring the Chester School District will not lose funding after closing for a fallen officer has passed the Illinois Senate.
Southeast Missouri State University will be observing summer hours beginning May 15.
The Kentucky State Police will now be able to accept more applications than ever thanks to new hiring qualifications established by the legislature.
An Illinois lawmaker is spearheading a bill that could help more women obtain an earlier breast cancer diagnosis.
Veterans gathered in Poplar Bluff around noon on Friday, May 12 to support Veterans Affairs whistleblowers.
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.
A high school senior allegedly “catfished” more than 130 male students to receive explicit photos, videos.
The baby was born inside a moving car during rush hour traffic.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish on Thursday has been booked on multiple counts of attempted murder.
