Saline Co. jury deliberating in kidnapping case against man accused of murder

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Brian Burns (Source: Saline Co. Sheriff's Dept.) Brian Burns (Source: Saline Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Saline County State's Attorney Michael Henshaw (Source: KFVS) Saline County State's Attorney Michael Henshaw (Source: KFVS)
SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Saline County jury is deliberating in one of the criminal cases against Brian Burns.

Burns is charged with felony charges of solicitation of aggravated kidnapping, conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping, and attempted aggravated kidnapping.

He is accused of trying to pay a man $1,000 to kidnap Michael J. Henshaw, who was the Saline County State's Attorney. Henshaw has since passed away.

Investigators said the man Burns contacted to commit the crime was actually a detective working as an undercover agent.

Burns was in jail on charges of murder in connection to the death of his estranged wife, Carla Burns.

He is set for a pre-trial in that case on May 19.

